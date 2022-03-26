A new physical therapy clinic has opened its doors to the public at The Lodge, in the grounds of Newmarket’s Heath Court Hotel.

Mike Bell Therapy Clinic, which is run by Mike Bell, of Gazeley, opened in January and is currently offering physical therapy, sports massage, osteopathy and treatments relating primarily to muscular-skeletal issues.

“I have run a clinic in the Lake District and from home in the past, but living just up the road from Newmarket, it seemed the perfect place to set up my practice,” said Mike.

Physiotherapist Mike Bell who has opened a new practice at The Lodge in the grounds of the Heath Court Hotel in Newmarket.

“I’ve been working as a physical therapist for nearly 15 years now and I cover a whole range of services from physical therapy to osteopathy and sports massage.

“I see clients of all ages with injuries, muscular pain, posture issues, rehabilitation requirements or who are in need of guidance on recovery strategies and performance and I specialise in numerous areas.

“I have a strong adherence to muscular balance and alignment and offer combined strategies to help optimise posture and recovery. I could have 10 people come in with the same issue but the underlying cause is different in each case so it’s important that I tailor those treatments accordingly.

“In each case, we begin with a comprehensive assessment and then move forward from there.”

Mr Bell has spent the last two years studying at MSc level at the European School of Osteopathy to further his anatomical learning and osteopathic mobilisation techniques to build on an extensive array of qualifications.

These include a BTEC level five diploma in sports massage and treatments, a diploma in sports massage at therapy level four, certification as a corrective exercise specialist from the National Academy of Sports Medicine, certification as a personal trainer from the National Academy of Sports Medicine, performance enhancement specialist certification from the National Academy of Sports Medicine and a City and Guilds level four qualification in teacher training/lifelong learning.

To find out more or book an appointment, visit: www.mikebellclinic.co.uk