Pixie Lott has married model Oliver Cheshire at Ely Cathedral today.

The couple, who had been forced to postponed their nuptials originally planned for 2018 because of the pandemic, looked elated as they emerged from the cathedral to be greeted by crowds of well wishers.

Guests at the ceremony included McFly's Danny Jones, TOWIE's Tom Pearce and actress Sabrina Elba.

Pixie Lott married Oliver Cheshire today. Picture by Steve Smith.

The singer, 31, is famous is known for hits such as Mama Do, All About Tonight and Cry Me Out.