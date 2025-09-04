A town's pizza restaurant is seeking permission to open into the early hours.

Ely PJ Ltd has submitted a licensing application to West Suffolk Council to extend the opening hours of the Papa John's pizza restaurant in Fred Archer Way, Newmarket.

The restaurant's current opening hours are between 11am and 11pm, with the application seeking an extension to 3am every day.

Newmarket Papa John's in Fred Archer Way, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

No music would be played both inside and outside the restaurant and no alcoholic drinks would be sold.

The owners have committed to putting up signs asking customers to keep noise down as well as leave quietly to minimise noise disruption.

West Suffolk Council is seeking representations from residents until September 29.