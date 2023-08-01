Town councillors have objected to a proposal for a development of 50 homes on a former school site.

The decision comes after a extraordinary meeting of Newmarket Town Council on Monday, which around 20 members of the public also attended.

Town councillors are instead calling on Suffolk County Council (SCC), which has drawn up the plan for the former St Felix school site with Lovell Partnerships, to put the scheme on hold.

The former St Felix school site in Newmarket on which the county council wants to build 50 homes

Instead they are calling for talks been the county council and West Suffolk Council (WSC), which will decide the fate of the plan, over sports facility provision in the town, before any decision is made.

The town council said in a statement: “Newmarket Town Council objects to this application for 50 houses until such a time as Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk Council can come together to have a cohesive discussion and form a sensible strategy for sport provision in Newmarket that takes account of all sites, facilities required and funding before any development is decided.”

On Monday, representatives from Edmundham Developments, a joint venture between SCC and Lovel Partnerships, delivered a presentation on what the homes plan would involve.

The site has been allocated in the West Suffolk Local Plan since 2019 and a full application has now been submitted to West Suffolk Council for consideration.

The brownfield site is earmarked for 50 homes with 30 per cent being housing association or affordable homes.

It would include pedestrian access to George Lambton Playing Field and Edmundham Developments told the meetingit would also improve the gateway into Newmarket. Houses would be front facing onto Fordham Road.

Several members of the public spoke against the homes plan in favour of the St Felix site being preserved as an amenity area with a sports facility hub across the entire location – the last available green space large enough to provide it.

They also felt they had not been adequately consulted.

West Suffolk Council meanwhile proposes a sports hub at the rear of the St Felix land.

But concerns were raised about whether the site would be large enough for a ‘suitable’ sports facility, drainage, ownership of the land and the lack of a ‘cohesive’ strategy by West Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council about leisure and sports facilities.