Planners have deemed proposals for nearly 900 homes outside a village as 'deficient in numerous ways'.

West Suffolk Council planners have decided to refuse Lochailhort Kentford Ltd's plans to build 860 homes on the former Animal Health Trust site, in Kentford, near Newmarket.

The trust ceased its activities on the site in 2020, and it has been empty ever since.

The former Animal Health Trust site at Kentford on which a developer wants to build 900 homes

The plans received significant local opposition, with 57 letters submitted to the authority by residents, traders and the horse racing industry, some on behalf of multiple people.

Their fears were bolstered by formal objections from the parish councils in Moulton, Kentford and Kennett, as well as Newmarket Town Council.

The plans were split into two separate applications, the first being a hybrid bid for 302 new homes, a shop, a community hub and employment areas.

Lanwades Hall wedding venue can be seen in the centre of the frame at the top

The second was an outline proposal for 558 homes, a primary school, a 90-bed care home, a cemetery and commercial units.

Arguing for the scheme, the developer said it would deliver between 2,700 and 3,200 construction jobs and represent a total investment of £325 million.

Meanwhile, the new housing would net West Suffolk Council an extra £1.5 million in new Council Tax and £73,000 in business rates.

But objectors raised significant concerns about the project, including the impacts on the roads, existing services, amenity, and flooding — all of which were backed by officers from the district and county councils, as well as Anglian Water.

A statement on behalf of Alex Dawe, the owner of Lanwades Hall, said the development risked undermining his established wedding and events business.

Planners agreed, arguing the developer had not put enough mitigation measures in place to manage the conflict between a noise-generating business, such as the events venue, and a noise-sensitive housing development.

They noted the benefits of the application, which would have brought more than £26 million in financial contributions linked with education alone, but concluded it was deficient in numerous ways, with impacts not properly addressed.

In rejecting the plans, officers reflected many of the concerns which had been raised by those who objected, citing impacts on the roads, heritage assets, the horse racing industry and residents' amenity.

They suggested the developer should reflect on the reasons for refusal, seek pre-application advice and then submit a new bid.