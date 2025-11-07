Planners have refused planning permission for 81 homes in a town's former racehorse stud.

Colecar Strategic Land sought permission from West Suffolk Council for a hybrid development at Brickfields Stud, in Exning Road, Newmarket, which would see 81 new homes.

As part of the application, some buildings would be demolished while others, such as Ethldreda House, would be repurposed.

The Brickfields Stud site in Exning Road

A statement on behalf of the applicant said redevelopment was the most appropriate solution for the site, which operated historically as a racehorse stud, as there was no suitable use within the equine industry.

The project, it said, sought to bring a high-quality, distinctive development which enhanced the community of Newmarket as well as the heritage buildings on site.

Planners said the council allowed the reuse of redundant buildings where they had been marketed for employment, tourism or community uses for at least a year, but stressed there was no evidence of it.

They also pointed out the development was technically classed as being in the countryside due to the site not being allocated for housing in West Suffolk Council's local plan.

Their reservations followed concerns raised by the town council, the Newmarket Thoroughbred Racing and Breeding Industry Forum, as well as three residents.

One resident said: "GP surgeries, dentists, and schools in the area are struggling to meet current demand, and this application makes no provision to alleviate that strain.

"Without investment in local services, additional housing will only worsen access for existing residents."

Ultimately, planners concluded the benefits of the scheme would not outweigh its harms and refused it.

Among their reasons for refusal were further issues around the development's impact on designated sites, lack of sustainable access and a poor housing mix.