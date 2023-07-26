A village pub has applied for permission to carry out major renovation work.

The Packhorse Inn in Moulton submitted the plans in February.

Under the scheme, the pub’s premises would be expanded, with a new eight-bedroom accommodation block built on-site.

Credit: Google Maps

The applicant emphasised that the new dwellings would be exclusively for visitor use.

Summarising the proposals, a planning officer stated: “The occupation of any new tourist accommodation will be restricted via condition or legal agreement to ensure a tourist use solely and not permanent residential occupation.

“The Packhorse Inn already accommodates four guest bedrooms, located at the rear of the site.

“The accommodation block proposed will replace an existing dwelling on-site, and is part two-storey, part single-storey in nature.

“The purpose of the application is to allow the existing business to further grow on-site.”

Moulton Parish Council has expressed some concerns over the plans.

In particular, they highlighted the potential for noise and overspill issues arising from proposed changes to parking facilities at the Packhorse Inn.

However, they noted that the pub’s management “has acted on previous comments about the surface of the car park,” limiting the risk.

Planning officers are recommending that the plan be approved when discussed by West Suffolk Council’s development control committee on Wednesday, suggesting that expanding the Packhorse Inn’s facilities could being “great economic benefit” to Moulton.