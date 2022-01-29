A former High Street shoe shop could soon be turned in to a bingo hall under plans which have been put together by a gambling company.

Merkur Slots UK Ltd has submitted a bingo premises licence application to West Suffolk Council for the empty retail space at 98 High Street, in Newmarket, which previously housed Shoezone

On its application form the company, which holds an operating licence granted by the Gambling Commission, is described as holding ‘a national estate of licensed bingo premises which include the provision of bingo tablets, Bingo Plus and Bingo Express terminals’.

Shoezone in Newmarket is to be replaced by a bingo hall.

A spokesman for Merkur Slots said: “We are looking forward to returning a vacant unit back to commercial use, ensuring it once again contributes to the local economy.

“The venue will create new jobs and represents much-needed High Street investment at a challenging time.

“Our venues provide a place where people come to enjoy a game of bingo or slots and we look forward to playing an active role in the local community.”

The new location, if approved, will follow the style of other locations owned by the company in Cricklewood, Lowestoft and Northampton, and will offer in-house bingo games, slot machines and hot drinks.

German-based Merkur Slots began opening venues in the UK in 2020, with this latest Newmarket project set to create between eight and 10 new jobs as part of a fast-growing portfolio of venues in this country.

The company has not yet published its planned opening hours but further details on the application can be accessed by contacting licensing authority West Suffolk Council

Any representations relating to the application from neighbours or nearby businesses must be made in writing to West Suffolk Council by February 17.