Approval has been granted on plans for 205 homes and a nursery near Newmarket, delayed from September over a series of concerns.

West Suffolk Council’s development control committee voted by 10 to three in favour of Persimmon Homes’ hybrid application to develop 14.6-hectares of land south of Burwell Road in Exning.

That application by Persimmon’s Charles Church sub-brand, which is a second phase to the 120 homes already built in Chancery Park, sought full planning permission for the homes and outline permission for a nursery or pre-school.

A CGI impression of what the new 205-home development in Exning could look like. Picture: V REAL/CHARLES CHURCH

Proposals were deferred by the council in September over concerns that there had not been enough consultation with the parish council, the need for more information about whether key junctions close to the A14 would be impacted, and some parts of the green buffer zone dipping below the 15-metre standard outlined in the original development brief.

Since then, developers have moved a substation and reconfigured footpaths to ensure the 15m buffer can be maintained, and improved signage along the cycle path into Exning village.

No highways changes have been made, but planning officer Kerri Cooper said there was no objection from Suffolk Highways, adding: “The impacts have been robustly modelled and the scheme will not cause any severe traffic congestion on the surrounding highways network.”

Land off Burwell Road, Exning, where plans have been lodged for 205 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An engagement meeting was held with Exning Parish Council on September 9 involving district council officers and developers to address concerns over a lack of consultation.

However, Terry Wood, parish council chairman, said he was now “even more concerned than before about this development” citing the continuing highways concerns and called for a “proper traffic assessment to be pursued”.

Councillor James Lay said it was “just adding to the problems of traffic flow” in the already-congested area in and around Newmarket.

A CGI impression of what the new 205-home development in Exning could look like. Picture: V REAL/CHARLES CHURCH

However Cllr Peter Stevens said the developers had moved a long way to addressing previous concerns.

Darren Cogman from Bidwells, agent on behalf of Persimmon, said that the additional highways information “clearly demonstrates the additional impact of this scheme will not result in significant traffic impacts,” and added: “Following the deferral the applicant has engaged with the parish council and other stakeholders such as county highways to address concerns and clarify matters”.

A spokesman from Charles Church added: “We are pleased to secure approval for our planned development on land south of Burwell Road, Exning, subject to a Section 106 agreement.

“Our Chancery Park scheme will provide 205 properties, ranging from one to five bedrooms, of which 61 will be affordable homes for local people.

“Included in the proposals are land for an early years facility and significant financial contributions towards education, as well as investment in cycle links both between Exning and Burwell and within the development.

“We look forward to sharing more information with prospective purchasers in due course.”

