Approval has been granted on plans for 205 homes and a nursery near Newmarket, delayed from September over a series of concerns.

West Suffolk Council’s development control committee voted by 10 to three in favour of Persimmon Homes’ hybrid application to develop 14.6-hectares of land south of Burwell Road in Exning.

That application, which is a second phase to the 120 homes already built in Chancery Park, sought full planning permission for the homes and outline permission for a nursery or pre-school.

Proposals were deferred by the council in September over concerns that there had not been enough consultation with the parish council, the need for more information about whether key junctions close to the A14 would be impacted, and some parts of the green buffer zone dipping below the 15-metre standard outlined in the original development brief.

Since then, developers have moved a substation and reconfigured footpaths to ensure the 15m buffer can be maintained, and improved signage along the cycle path into Exning village.

No highways changes have been made, but planning officer Kerri Cooper said there was no objection from Suffolk Highways, adding: “The impacts have been robustly modelled and the scheme will not cause any severe traffic congestion on the surrounding highways network.”

An engagement meeting was held with Exning Parish Council on September 9 involving district council officers and developers to address concerns over a lack of consultation.

However, Terry Wood, parish council chairman, said he was now “even more concerned than before about this development” citing the continuing highways concerns and called for a “proper traffic assessment to be pursued”.

Darren Cogman from Bidwells, agent on behalf of Persimmon, said that the “reasons for deferral have all been addressed” and added that the additional highways information “clearly demonstrates the additional impact of this scheme will not result in significant traffic impacts”.

Mr Cogman said the plans were in “full accordance” with the development brief from earlier in the year, and “following the deferral the applicant has engaged with the parish council and other stakeholders such as county highways to address concerns and clarify matters”.

