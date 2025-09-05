Plans for 113 new homes in a village have been withdrawn by the developer years after being submitted.

Persimmon Homes initially sought permission from West Suffolk Council to build 148 homes on land at Turnpike Road, in Red Lodge, near Newmarket, in July 2021.

Planning documents said it was hoped permission could be granted that same year so works could start in 2022, with the whole development expected to finish next year.

Plans for 113 homes in Red Lodge, near Newmarket, have been withdrawn. Picture: Google Maps

But the plans never made it through the planning process, despite being reduced to 113 homes, with the developer having just withdrawn its bid.

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes said the withdrawal was due to West Suffolk Council's most recent local plan, formally approved in July, no longer allocating the site for housing.

They said: “A decision was therefore made to withdraw the planning application, however, we will continue to work closely with West Suffolk Council and the local community with a view to progressing this site in the future should local housing needs change.”

A representation from the council's planning policy team said the council's decision was due to uncertainty over whether the project could come forward as a result of the land being under multiple ownerships.

The team said documents should be resubmitted to reflect the new policies, which included an increase in the requirement for affordable housing to 40 per cent for greenfield sites, rather than the 30 per cent proposed by Persimmon Homes.

The latest representation from Red Lodge Parish Council called the plans both speculative and inconsistent with policy.

Up to last month, the plans had also received objections from the highways and ecology teams.

The development would have required the developer to pay just over £2.3 million for education provision, school transport and library enhancements.