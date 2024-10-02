Plans for 400 new homes in a market town were labelled as a ‘well-needed injection’ as a final green light was awarded.

Members of West Suffolk’s development control committee met earlier today to discuss the reserved matters stage for Countryside Properties’ plans for 400 new homes in Fordham Road, Newmarket.

The Hatchfield Farm home estate, as it has come to be known, was given outline permission in 2020 — this meant details to do with appearance, layout, landscaping and scale would be nailed down at a later date.

An aerial view of the Hatchfield Farm site at an early stage of its development. Picture: Phil Fuller

There were no public representations made during the consultation period for the reserved matters application, with only an objection from Newmarket Town Council being submitted stating the housing mix did not meet the community’s needs.

An original development bid for the site was made by the 19th Earl of Derby, Edward Stanley, in 2009 for 1,200 new homes but was turned down the following year and refused at appeal in 2012.

In 2020, despite council approval, the outline plans for the updated 400-home development were called in by the Secretary of State who, against recommendation, refused the application.

The outline permission also included 5ha of employment land and land for a primary school, with the former currently being considered by planning officers.

Speaking during the meeting, Jonathan Dixon, planning consultant for Savills, the applicant’s agent, said local feedback had been ‘instrumental’ in informing the plans and stressed the scheme would deliver much-needed high-quality homes.

This was shared by Cllr Jon London who said: “I’ve spoken to many people in Exning who are struggling to find homes near to the people and communities they know, so this is a well-needed injection of houses into the local stock.”

Committee members voted to approve the plans with 14 votes for and one abstention.

The company has already indicated it hoped for the scheme’s first phase to be completed by the end of 2025, with the whole development coming together in 2029.