Plans for a new village of nearly 900 new homes to be built on the site of the former Animal Health Trust at Kenford, have been submitted.

London-based company Lochailhort Kentford Ltd is behind the proposals which are contained in two planning submissions.

The first is a hybrid application for 302 new homes, a shop, community hub and employment areas, while the second is an outline application seeking permission for an additional 558 homes and other facilities including a primary school, a 90-bed care home, cemetery, commercial units and car parking.

An aerial view of part of the former Animal Health Trust site at Kentford

In April, West Suffolk council lost a High Court challenge relating to plans to convert buildings at a former charity’s headquarters into more than 200 homes.

It had refused an application in October 2023 for a lawful development certificate from the developer which sought to establish the Kentford site within planning use Class E commercial, business and service.

This was to allow conversion of the existing buildings on site to residential without the need for full planning permission.

At a planning appeal in April 2024, the council said the site has three distinct primary uses: clinical activities, scientific research, and education, amounting to a mixed use.

However, the planning inspector agreed with the developer, who said that the clinical and scientific research uses came under Class E and that the educational use was ancillary.

Now, West Suffolk councillors will be asked to make a decision on the two planning applications although as a result of the High Court judgement the grounds for decision are more limited.

The council will not be able to factor in that the site does not comply with its current or emerging Local Plan, a document shaped through several stages of public consultation that usually governs where development can and cannot take place.

Cllr Jim Throndyke, the council’s cabinet member for planning, said: “The council has received applications for the redevelopment of the site which includes the demolition of all but one of the existing buildings and the creation of 860 dwellings, a convenience store, a 90 bed care home and a school for 210 pupils.

“West Suffolk Council will now consider the merits of these applications and how they comply with national and local planning policies, alongside any material planning issues raised during the consultation period.”