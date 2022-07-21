A project which will see a Costa drive through built in Newmarket has been given the green light by the planning authorities.

On Wednesday, West Suffolk Council's planning department decided to approve the plans, which were submitted in February, despite concerns having been raised over traffic congestion.

Costa, which already has an outlet on Newmarket's High Street, will open the new branch at the Studlands Retail Park in the corner of the car park opposite Homebase.

The Costa drive through has been approved. (58151309)

Speaking after the plan's submission in February, Charlotte Williams, representing planning consultant Quod, which is acting for the site owner Hobart Activum (Newmarket), said:"The proposal marks the start of significant investment in the retail park by the new owner and would result in the redevelopment of an underused parcel of land."

Newmarket Town Council's Cllr Jackie Clover has said she has concerns about traffic in the area of the nearby Burger King drive through, commenting: "It is particularly busy on a Saturday and cars are often left queuing off the roundabout waiting to get in to the Homebase car park."