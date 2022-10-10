Plans for a drive-through coffee shop in Suffolk have moved a step forward after advertisement consent was granted.

Costa Coffee submitted plans to build a new branch in Newmarket's Studlands Retail Park earlier this year.

The proposals were given the green light by West Suffolk Council in July, despite concerns having been raised over traffic congestion.

Plans for a Costa Coffee drive-through in Newmarket have moved a step forward. Picture: iStock

An application for various signage details, including digital menus and advertising, was submitted on July 6.

A letter sent to West Suffolk Council said: "Similar signage strategies are present across all Costa drive thru’s and, from their experience, such a layout and strategy is the optimum in terms of serving its function and appearing cohesive with surrounding development."

The letter added the signage would be located on or immediately adjacent to the site.