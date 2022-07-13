Plans to build glamping pods at a 160-year-old Grade II listed pub have been approved.

The pods, which will be constructed at The Lidgate Star, will help increase footfall and turnover for local businesses, according to the application.

An application to West Suffolk Council by Outdoor Inns for three temporary timber-built pods at the back of the pub was submitted in May, with each pod due to accommodate four to six guests.

The Lidgate Star. Picture: Google Maps

According to the applicant, the project will 'help boost tourism for the increasing ‘staycation’ market'.

It added: “The sustainable design of the pods helps reduce the environmental and visual impact, while respecting the character of the local countryside.

“This proposal will contribute to a more robust tourism offer for the whole area with associated employment and economic gains.”