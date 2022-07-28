A plan to build a £15 million diagnostics centre at Newmarket Community Hospital has been backed by the Suffolk and North Essex Integrated Care Board during a meeting on Tuesday.

The centre, which will be built beside the hospital in Exning Road, will provide more scanners, along with increasing capacity for cardiology, phlebotomy and lung function testing.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock described the proposal as "exciting" and "a much-needed boost for Newmarket."

Mr Hancock opened Oakfield Surgery at Newmarket Community Hospital in 2020

He added: "The investment will see cutting-edge diagnostics equipment available to those living in and around Newmarket, within two years.

"From new MRI and CT Scanners to upgraded X-ray and ultrasound suites, as well as additional capactity for cardiology and lung function testing - this is an incredibly exciting proposal."

Work on the centre will begin in April next year and is expected to be complete by early 2024, with a plan to be accepting patients by April.