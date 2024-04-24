Plans for the refurbishment of a Grade II-listed town centre pub have been given the green light.

An application for internal refurbishment and decoration at The Waggon and Horses, in High Street, Newmarket, was submitted to West Suffolk Council by Michael Twigg on February 13.

The proposals, which would give the Greene King pub an ‘upmarket feel’ while retaining its traditional features, were approved yesterday.

The Waggon and Horses, in High Street, Newmarket, has had plans for its refurbishment approved by West Suffolk Council. Picture: Google Maps

A delegated report by the council described the pub as having a strong visual presence.

The works were considered appropriate and sympathetic to the listed building and would not detract from its significance, the report said.

Newmarket Town Council raised no objections to the proposals.

Development will coincide with a refurbishment of the pub’s facade. Colours used would be in keeping with existing schemes.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal.

Developers have three years to begin the works.