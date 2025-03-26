A decision is due on plans for a new employment area in a town which could create more than 600 jobs.

On Wednesday, members of West Suffolk's development control committee are due to discuss Sansovino Developments Limited's plans to turn a five-hectare parcel of Hatchfield Farm, in Fordham Road, Newmarket, into employment land.

The proposals are for three buildings to accommodate mid-tech and industrial floorspace, with the inclusion of storage and distribution uses, which the applicant believes could create the equivalent of 605 jobs.

Indicative view of the three buildings. Picture: 3DReid

A total of 408 car parking spaces are included in the plans.

Newmarket Town Council has objected to the plans on the grounds the development could exacerbate flooding on the A14, would be more akin to heavy industrial use, and because information on the welfare of badgers was lacking.

Addressing these concerns, officers included a condition restricting storage and distribution uses to a maximum of 9,000 square metres to avoid heavy industry uses.

The plans are part of the wider Hatchfield Farm allocation, which includes the 400-home development granted outline permission in 2020

No objections were raised by county and district council officers on flooding and badger welfare, subject to conditions.

The council's economic development team said the proposals were welcome given the significant shortage of available commercial land and premises across the district.

This shortage, the team added, was restricting how existing businesses could grow and new ones could form, hampering growth and employment opportunities in the area.

The plans are recommended for approval.