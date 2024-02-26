Plans have been lodged for the refurbishment of a Grade II listed town centre pub.

An application for ‘internal refurbishment and decoration’ at The Waggon and Horses, in High Street, Newmarket, was submitted to West Suffolk Council by applicant Michael Twigg on February 13.

The development at the Greene King pub would give it an ‘upmarket feel’ while retaining its traditional features, a design statement by architects Blackdog said.

The Waggon and Horses, in High Street, Newmarket, is the subject of a planning application lodged with West Suffolk Council on February 13. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesperson for Greene King said: “We've recently submitted a planning application for the Waggon & Horses, in Newmarket, which we are waiting for a decision on before we can start any planned refurbishment.

“We look forward to sharing more detail in the future."

The Blackdog design statement said the plans would not consist of any structural redevelopment or change the layout of the property and would aim to to revitalise and freshen up the building.

Development would coincide with a refurbishment of the pub’s facade. Colours used would be in keeping with existing schemes.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal.

A determination on the proposal is due by April 11.