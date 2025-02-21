Plans to raise the roof of a town centre block of flats to create two new apartments have been given the go ahead.

The proposals from Tom Lehane for the detached Arlington Court, in Church Lane, Newmarket, block will see the roof of the building which houses apartments 16 to 19 raised by 900mm.

This will facilitate the creation of two one-bedroom apartments on the new second floor of the building.

Plans to raise the roof of the Arlington Court, Newmarket block which houses apartments 16 to 19 have been approved. Picture: Google Maps

The block is in the Newmarket Conservation Area, but West Suffolk Council’s conservation officer said, as the development is surrounded by more modern blocks, views to the public of the changes will be limited and the impact minimal.

Newmarket Town Council gave no objection to the plans, but noted the block was a former Salvation Army chapel, and requested any changes be done sympathetically.

Two members of the public raised objections to the plans, concerned with a possible loss of light and impacts on parking, waste and highway safety.

The highways authority did not object, subject to conditions on the provision of parking and cycle storage.

Under the plans, one new parking space would be created, meaning one of the new flats would not have a parking space

Storage space for 10 bicycles was detailed.

Planners said the ridge height being increased by only 900mm would not adversely impact the residential amenity of those already living at Arlington Court.

The application was approved subject to a series of 11 conditions covering the aforementioned cycle storage and other things including the hours of construction, maneuvering and parking and having a residents flood response pack.