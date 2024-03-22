Landscaping and planting of open spaces on the Hatchfield Farm site in Newmarket could be getting under way in the next few weeks.

When permission was granted at the end of last year for the developers to go ahead with plans for outdoor spaces on agricultural land beyond the 400-home development, one of the the provisos was that planting should begin within 12 months.

The main public open spaces are recreational parks which will provide formal and informal play for all age groups to National Playing Fields Association standards.

Hatchfield Farm

The more formal of these will be equipped with a mix of equipment to encourage social play among younger children, sliding swinging and moderate climbing for older children along with more adventurous climbing, single-point swinging, balancing and rotating.

A separate fenced hard surface would allow for five-a-side football and basketball.

The second park is set around the site’s balancing ponds and allows for walks around occasionally wet features in a large open green space.

The permanently water-filled pond is fenced and will be planted with native marginal plants to integrate it into the landscape as well as providing habitat for different species to further promote biodiversity.

Connecting footpaths would provide additional walking and dog walking facilities and an informal natural play area in the additional woodland planting and retained belts of established trees.

The main streets are to be lined with wildflower grass verges with seating, bins and lighting provided along all walking routes with the latter discontinued in ecologically sensitive areas such as new woodland and tree belts.