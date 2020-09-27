A former Newmarket pensioner has raised nearly £3,000 by walking 125 miles non-stop in less than two days.

Super gran Serena Queeney, who is 68, and now lives in Lakenheath, completed the feat at the weekend in Bury St Edmunds , with no rest, on her mission to raise money for vulnerable and neglected dogs.

Her daughter, Suzie Robertson, who has recently returned to the UK after 16 years living in Dubai, said: “It was really tough."

Pensioner Serena Queeney in Bury St Edmunds during her 125 mile marathon, pictured with her daughter Suzi Robertson.

She started at 10am on Friday and finished 43½ hours later on Sunday morning, crossing off her miles every time she reached her check point. We are all so proud of her.”

Serena, who used to live in All Saints’ Road, in Newmarket, later moving to Moulton, once ran a livery stable in Gazeley.

A centurion she is a member of an exclusive club for race walkers who are only eligible to be accepted when they have completed a distance of 100 miles in Britain within 24 hours.

She is raising money for a charity which rescues dogs after she rescued her own pet, chihuahua Frankie,

“I am raising much-needed funds for the charity K-9 Angels to help rescue dogs in desperate need,” said Serena.

“The charity is close to my heart because they help rescue dogs from around the world and the K-9 ladies are all volunteers meaning all funds raised goes directly to help dogs.”

Serena’s fund-raising walk took her on a one mile measured circuit around Bury St Edmunds where she was supported by the charity’s founder, Victoria Pearce, and Suzie who is one of its ambassadors who were cheering her on and collecting donations.

