Hundreds of people have turned up for a burial in Newmarket despite Covid restrictions.

While just 30 attended the funeral in the week, police have confirmed they are now investigating after many more went along to a cemetery.

Also in today's podcast, we speak about the huge rise in dog thefts in Suffolk, find out how much Ed Sheeran's paid in tax and the shortlists of names for two pubs.

Plus, Ipswich Town fan Joey Sadler shares his thoughts ahead of this weekend's game.