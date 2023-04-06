In today's podcast we have the news that the Newmarket’s racing community has been shocked by the deaths of two of its members within 24 hours of each other.

Twenty-five-year-old Jess Whalley collapsed and died last Tuesday while riding out for former Newmarket trainer Hugo Palmer at his new base, Manor House Stables, in Cheshire, owned by former England football star Michael Owen.

Next, three men from Ipswich have been charged with drug offences after the police discovered cannabis factories in Portman Road and Willoughby Road.

A total of 117 small cannabis plants and 123 mature cannabis plants were found at the address in Willoughby Road, following an earlier vehicle stop on Cavendish Street, on Tuesday April 4.

And finally, The new owners of a refurbished pub which has been shut since July are preparing to welcome customers today.

The Swan, in Needham Market, will welcome customers from midday to take a look at a reworked beer garden, a heated and covered terrace, an extended bar and brand new furniture.

