In today's podcast, we have the news that a woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a van on a major road last night.

All emergency services were called to the A14 at junction 37 for the A11 at about 5pm after a pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was struck by a white Ford Transit van in the westbound carriageway

Next, parents have expressed their concerns over a school trust's decision to press ahead with extending the October break, as a petition gathers hundreds of signatures.

Unity Schools Partnership, which has around 30 Suffolk schools, announced on March 31 that it would go ahead with increasing the October half-term break from one week to two on a pilot basis.

And finally, concern is growing for a missing 21-year-old with links to Ipswich.

Jet Lucas, who lives in the Tadley area of Hampshire, was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday morning at Peterborough Train Station.

