Rail users experienced disruption this morning after a points failure.

Greater Anglia posted on X at 10.47am saying that some lines are blocked due to the issue at Kennett, near Newmarket.

This is affecting services from Ipswich to Cambridge and Peterborough, with one passenger reporting a cancellation to a service at Bury St Edmunds.

A train in Bury St Edmunds station which has been cancelled due to a points failure at Kennett, near Newmarket; services from Ipswich to Cambridge and Peterborough have been cancelled. Picture: Robert Robertson

Trains from Ipswich towards Ely and Newmarket were unable to run beyond Kennett.

Network Rail engineers attended the scene to investigate and rectify the points failure.

Disruption ceased at around 1pm.