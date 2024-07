Police were called to a car crash at a town’s McDonald’s.

Officers were alerted to the single-car collision at about 12.15pm yesterday at the restaurant, in Fordham Road, Newmarket.

The car hit an electric charging point.

A spokesperson said the charging point was damaged.

There were no injuries.