Police and ambulance crews called to Newmarket's Charles Close after reports of medical emergency
Published: 15:54, 18 May 2021
| Updated: 17:05, 18 May 2021
Police and ambulance crews are on the scene of a medical emergency in Newmarket.
Officers were called to a house in the town's Charles Close, off Valley Way, at 2.50pm.
Several police cars and an ambulance are in attendance.
The East of England Ambulance Service Trust has been approached for comment.
