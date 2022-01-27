Suffolk Constabulary has apologised after several cars were damaged during an incident involving a stinger on the A14 in Newmarket.

Officers were using a stinger - a device to puncture tyres - to stop a vehicle at about 6.30pm near the junction with the A142.

However, during preparations to deploy, it is believed two passing HGVs caused the stinger to move into the carriageway and tyres on several cars were damaged.

The incident was on the A14 in Newmarket. Picture: Phil Fuller

A police spokeswoman said: "All the vehicles are now off the carriageway and there were no injuries to anybody involved.

"Police at the scene are continuing to assist affected motorists by arranging recovery and repair to the damaged vehicles, as well as supporting with onward travel arrangements.

She said the constabulary would like to 'sincerely apologise to all those involved for the inconvenience caused'.

"An investigation will take place to determine the full circumstances of the incident," the spokeswoman added.