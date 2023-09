More news, no ads

Suffolk Police are appealing after a ladder was stolen from a front garden over the weekend.

The incident occurred in a home in Hamilton Road, Newmarket, on Saturday at around 6.50am.

Anyone who has witnessed the incident is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime 37/52642/23.

Police are appealing after a ladder was stolen from a front garden in Hamilton Road, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Alternatively, a report can be filed on the force’s website or anonymously via Crimestoppers.