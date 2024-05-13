Police are appealing after a car was damaged in Newmarket.

The car parked in All Saints Road had the rear window smashed, the rear spoiler dented and a scratch made down the back of the vehicle.

The incident was sometime between 9pm Friday and 7am Saturday.

Police are appealing after a car was damaged in All Saints Road, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about who caused the damage is being asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime 37/26114/24.

Alternatively, a report can be filed on the force’s website or anonymously via Crimestoppers.