Police appeal after car damaged in All Saints Road, Newmarket
Published: 13:22, 13 May 2024
| Updated: 13:27, 13 May 2024
Police are appealing after a car was damaged in Newmarket.
The car parked in All Saints Road had the rear window smashed, the rear spoiler dented and a scratch made down the back of the vehicle.
The incident was sometime between 9pm Friday and 7am Saturday.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about who caused the damage is being asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime 37/26114/24.
Alternatively, a report can be filed on the force’s website or anonymously via Crimestoppers.