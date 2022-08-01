Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was stolen when left unattended for a short period of time on North End Road in Exning.

The green Isuzu D-Max Yukon registration YK62FOC was stolen yesterday morning between 9am and 9.55am.

If you saw the vehicle being taken or have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/49000/22.

This can be done via the police website or by calling 101.