Suffolk Police appeal after copper cables stolen in Kentford
Published: 14:36, 05 September 2022
| Updated: 14:38, 05 September 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses or information after copper cables were stolen in Kentford.
Between Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30, around £60,000 worth of copper cables were stolen from Icknield Way.
If anyone has any information, images or footage which could help the inquiry please contact Suffolk police.
Quote crime reference number 37/56119/22, via: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or call 101.