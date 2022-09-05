More news, no ads

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after copper cables were stolen in Kentford.

Between Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30, around £60,000 worth of copper cables were stolen from Icknield Way.

The copper cables were stolen from Icknield Way. Picture: Google Maps

If anyone has any information, images or footage which could help the inquiry please contact Suffolk police.

Quote crime reference number 37/56119/22, via: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or call 101.