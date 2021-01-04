A ride-on mower has been stolen from a barn in Wickhambrook.

At some point between 4.30pm on Thursday, December 31 and 10am on Sunday, January 3, the locked barn in the Baxters Green area of the village near Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket was broken into and an orange and black Kubota BX231 ride on mower (registration AE20 BYU) was stolen.

Police are reminding residents and businesses to review the security of their sheds, garages and outbuildings following a number of recent burglaries in Suffolk.

The Kubota BX231 ride on mower that was stolen from a barn in Wickhambrook

For crime prevention advice, go HERE or HERE

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/371/21 via the WEBSITE by calling 101 or by emailing: Michelle.Neasham@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via HERE

