Police have appealed for witnesses after nine saplings and stakes were pulled up and snapped in half between 2pm and 6pm on Saturday, just a week after they were planted.

Members and friends of the Newmarket Community Nature Reserve spent hours at the site at the town’s Yellow Brick Road the previous weekend when they put 100 stakes in the ground and planted a tree beside each one.

Residents and walkers who use the popular path were invited to adopt a tree and help look after it by taking a bottle of water with them and pouring it over ‘their’ tree.

Police have appealed for witnesses after nine saplings and stakes were pulled up and snapped

Group vice-chairman Cathy Wecke said: “It’s sad because we were trying to do our best for the community but it was only nine trees and stakes out of a hundred so it could have been worse.

“We would like to thank the people who reported it and the volunteers who cleaned up the mess and tried to mend the stakes and replant what they could.”

Anyone with information or who knows who was responsible, should contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/5717/23.