Witnesses are being appealed for by police after an unconscious man was found with serious head injuries in Newmarket this morning.

Officers were called at just after midnight to reports of a man lying half in the road and half on the pavement in Park Lane.

The man – who is aged in his 50s - was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment, with his condition currently described as critical but stable.

Park Lane in Newmarket. (50469519)

The cause of his injuries is unexplained at this time, with detectives keeping an open mind as to what may have happened to him.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 11.30pm and midnight, who may have seen heard anything that could assist the investigation.

Any motorists passing through with a dash cam in their vehicle are also being asked to review the footage and contact officers if they have captured anything of significance.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 46171/21 or call 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form, by clicking here.

