A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after police found a crashed car in Newmarket last night.

Officers said they discovered the single vehicle collision on the A1304 yesterday evening.

In a post on the Mildenhall Police Twitter account in the early hours of this morning, officers said the 'occupants decided to not hang around long enough' to speak to them.

Following enquiries, a man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

