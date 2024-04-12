Police have now arrested three people in connection with a stabbing in Newmarket on Wednesday.

Officers were called at 5.53pm to reports of an incident in the car park at The Rookery.

It is believed a man in his 20s was approached by a group of four males before being attacked.

The incident was at the edge of the Market Square car park, next to The Guineas Shopping Centre, in Newmarket. Picture: Alison Hayes

Yesterday, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

He was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently bailed until July 2.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested in Haverhill on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting offenders.

She was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently bailed until July 2.

The victim suffered serious stab wound injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police believe it to be a contained incident involving a group of people who are known to each other.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV or a doorbell camera or who may have been driving on the area at the time and has relevant dash-camera footage.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary quoting reference CAD 234 of April 10.