Police have tonight broken up a memorial in Newmarket after it broke coronavirus rules - with reports of 'up to 100 people' at the gathering.

Cambridgeshire and Suffolk Police attended the memorial on Warren Hill, along with the East of England Ambulance Service, at about 6pm where officers had reports of up to 100 people in attendance.

Vehicles were parked in the Moulton Road car park, with mourners releasing lanterns into the sky.

The Government's strict coronavirus rules mean that meeting with a group of people from outside your home could land you with a fine.

And under the draconian measures organisers of such events could be slapped with a fixed penalty notice of up to £10,000.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said tonight those at the 'big gathering' had been sent home.

