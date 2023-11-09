Police in a Suffolk town made an arrest after a primary school alerted them to a man with a mallet on its playing field.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to Ditton Lodge Primary School on Park Road, Newmarket at 1.20pm yesterday, Wednesday, November 8.

They then arrested the man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in nearby New Cheveley Road at 1.35pm.

Ditton Lodge Primary school in Newmarket. Picture: Google

The full statement, posted on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page yesterday said: “Police were called to Ditton Lodge Primary School at 1.20pm, with concerns for a man, who was in the playing field of the school with a mallet.

“He then moved to New Cheveley Road at 1.35pm and was arrested by officers on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.”