Police attended a three vehicle collision in Newmarket this morning.

The incident was at the junction of Rowley Drive and Mill Hill.

In a tweet at 10am, a spokesman said the road was open after short delays and there were no serious injuries.

Straight out the door this morning for #NRT4 following a 3 vehicle #RTC on the junction of #RowleyDrive and #MillHill #Newmarket



Road is completely open now following short delays. Fortunately no serious injuries. — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) October 9, 2021

