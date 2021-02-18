Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner has backed the decision not to hand out fines after hundreds of people attended a burial in Newmarket despite coronavirus regulations banning large gatherings.

Last week Suffolk Police said it would take no action after the service of 89-year-old Prissy Willett, from Nottinghamshire, saw hundreds crowd into Newmarket’s Cemetery.

Tim Passmore, who is up for re-election this year as the county’s crime commissioner, said after a briefing with top officers he was ‘reassured the constabulary is prioritising the new Covid-19 regulations whilst dealing with the other high risk issues they face on a daily basis’.

Suffolk Police said it would take no action after the service of 89-year-old Prissy Willett, from Nottinghamshire, saw hundreds crowd into Newmarket’s Cemetery.

“I understand the family and the funeral directors did everything they could to ensure the number of mourners attending the funeral were within the Covid restrictions,” he said.

“Regrettably more people arrived at the cemetery than had attended the church, but they dispersed once the burial service was concluded so no penalty notices were issued in this instance.”

Mr Passmore, who has just announced a rise in the amount Suffolk’s taxpayers have to pay to the police, added: “This is a very difficult time for everyone and I know the majority of people are doing all they can to protect themselves, their families and the NHS.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, is up for re-election this year.

“The constabulary will continue to implement the Four E’s approach to engage, explain, encourage and enforce the law and I would implore all Suffolk residents to continue to do the right thing to keep us all safe.”

Suffolk Police handed out 496 Covid-19 fines up to January 17 this year.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket