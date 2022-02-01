An area beside The Rookery shopping centre in Newmarket, which is also known as The Guineas, has been cordoned off by police.

The cordon has been set up within the multi storey car park beside the shopping centre, with at least two officers and two police vehicles on the scene.

The shopping centre remains accessible to the public.

Police have cordoned off an area at The Rookery. Picture: Craig Bradshaw

Suffolk Police have been contacted for further details and more information will follow.