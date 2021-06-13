Police cordon in place outside Golden Lion pub in High Street, Newmarket
Published: 09:02, 13 June 2021
| Updated: 09:05, 13 June 2021
A police cordon is in place in a major Newmarket street.
Police vehicles are on the scene and a tent is erected outside The Golden Lion pub in High Street.
Police said they would give no more details at this time.
More as we have it.
To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here.
Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket