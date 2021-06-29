A 17-year-old boy was among three people arrested after police stormed a Newmarket house yesterday.

Officers from the Scorpion team carried out a drugs raid in the town's Weston Way and seized cash, mobile phones and knives.

A man and woman, both from Newmarket, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A 17-year-old boy from Liverpool was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They were all taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The man, aged in his 50s, has been released on bail and is due to return to police on October 1.

The woman, aged in her 40s, and the teenager both remain in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

