Police have been granted an additional 30 hours to hold a 57-year-old Newmarket man who is being questioned in relation to a woman's death in the town on Saturday.

Detectives were given the extra time after an application was made for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court earlier today.

It comes after the woman in her 40s, who was found dead by police at a property in New Cheveley Road on Saturday evening, was named locally as Donna Price.

Two men arrested for murder following death of a woman at property on New Cheveley Road last night. Picture by Mark Westley

Police initially arrested two men from Newmarket, aged 57 and 50, at the scene on suspicion of murder.

The 50-year-old man was released on bail and is due to return to police on September 1.

A cordon remains in place at the New Cheveley Road address while the investigation continues.

Donna Price has been named locally as the victim of the incident on Saturday night

At this stage, detectives believe this was an isolated incident, and they are continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the area of New Cheveley Road, Cricket Field Road and surrounding streets, who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to make contact with them by calling the Major Investigation Team on 101.

