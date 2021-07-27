Police are tonight hunting for a driver who smashed into the side of a car, leaving a man in hospital, and fled.

Emergency services were called to Newmarket's Fitzroy Street in the town at around 12pm following reports of a two vehicle crash outside the Newmarket and Suffolk Real Tennis Club.

Suffolk Police have said one car involved in the crash was driven off.

Emergency services were at the scene of a two vehicle crash in Fitzroy Street. Picture: Dan Barker

One man was left trapped inside the vehicle, and three fire crews were called to the scene to help free him.

The East of England Ambulance Service has said he was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further care, and a police spokesman said the shoulder and back injuries sustained were 'not believed to be serious'.

The road, which was closed between Black Bear Lane and the Grosvenor Yard car park, has now been re-opened.

