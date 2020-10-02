A search is under way for an Exning man after he failed to return home.

Matthew Bursey, 34, was reported missing yesterday and it is believed he may have travelled to Sussex.

He is described as slim, with brown hair and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, navy chinos and brown trainers.

Matthew Bursey failed to return to his home in Exning yesterday. (42533195)

Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 470 of October 1.

