Newmarket man Philip Emery, 45, wanted on recall to prison

By Ben Robinson
Published: 12:32, 18 March 2022
 | Updated: 12:35, 18 March 2022

A 45-year-old man from Newmarket is wanted on recall to prison.

Suffolk Constabulary is appealing for help to trace Philip Emery, who they say is likely to remain in the Newmarket area.

A spokesperson said he could have also travelled to Bury St Edmunds, Thetford or Cambridge.

Philip Emery, 45, from Newmarket, is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Suffolk Police
Philip is described as white, about five feet four inches in height, of a thin build, with blue eyes and short grey hair.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Mildenhall Police, quoting crime number 37/71564/21

